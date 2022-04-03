Gunmen Attack, Raze Orsu LG Headquarters In Imo

Gunmen have attacked and razed the premises of the Orsu Local Government Area headquarters in Awo Idemili community, Imo State

According to sources, the gunmen came in the early hours of Sunday in their numbers and set the secretariat ablaze.

The source explained that several buildings within the premises including the executive chairman’s office, the administrative block, and some vehicles parked within the area were torched.

Read Also: At Least 13 Killed In Fresh Bandit Attack On Zamfara Villages

Meanwhile, the police spokesman in the state, Mike Abattam, said the Acting Commissioner of Police, Mamman Giwa, has launched an investigation into the matter. The commissioner, he said, has drafted the command’s tactical team to the area to prevent any further breakdown of law and order.

Sunday’s incident comes about two days after the home of the Imo State Commissioner for Labour, Employment, and Productivity, Ford Ozumba, was razed in the same local government.