Nigerians Are Not Safe On Trains, Roads And At Airports, Obasanjo Laments

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has lamented that the security challenges in the country are becoming more overwhelming as Nigerians are no longer safe on roads, in trains or at airports.

“A situation where we are not safe on the roads, in the train, we are not safe at the airport then what is remaining?” he asked.

The former President said this at his presidential library in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, when he received a PDP presidential aspirant, Dr. Ugochukwu Williams over the weekend.

His comments come days after there have been several terrorist attacks in various parts of the country, most notably Kaduna State where there was an attack on a train that led to the loss of lives.

Several others were injured, while an unspecified number of people remain missing.

The Abuja-Kaduna train is very popular as it had been considered a safer transportation option compared to the roads which were notorious for terrorist attacks.

This is, however, not the first time the train is coming under attack.

Late last year, bandits destroyed a portion of the rail tracks with explosives.

This recent attack now raises more concern among Nigerians about their safety during commute.

Days prior to the train attack, terrorists had also attacked the Kaduna International Airport.

The former president noted that the level of insecurity in the country calls for concerted efforts among citizens to reverse the trend.

“The situation we’re in, in the country today, is not a situation where one man will say yes, I have a solution. Unless we are deceiving ourselves.

“I believe we need to sit down collectively and look at the situation,” he said.