Six Killed, 10 Others Injured In Yobe Car Accident

Six persons have died while others sustained injuries in a motor accident involving a Honda Civic car with registration number US 027 JAK and 18 seater Hummer Bus with registration number KTG 703 ZZ in Yobe state.

The incident happened on Sunday at Kwanan Garin Baduku along Potiskum-Gashua road at about 11.15am.

The Zonal Commanding Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps, Zone 12 Covering Bauchi, Yobe, and Borno states, Assistant Corps Marshal Rotimi Adeleye, confirmed to Channels Television.

He said that the accident happened as a result of tyre burst by the Honda Civic car which led to the collision.

“I can authoritatively confirm that six persons were burnt beyond recognition while 10 persons were injured and are receiving medication at General Hospital, Potiskum,” he said.

He further charged motorists to desist from overspeeding and using expired tyres, especially during the hot season.

Chairman of Jakusko Local Government Council, Abdullahi Gwayo, also revealed that the Hummer bus was coming from Potiskum and had a head-to-head collision with the Honda Civic car.

The corpses of the victims have been buried near the scene of the accident.