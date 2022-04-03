Ten Killed, 19 Others Injured At Festival In Plateau

Ten persons were reportedly killed and nineteen others injured during the celebrations of the annual ritual festival ‘Zerreci’ in the Chando Zerreci area of Miango Chiefdom in Bassa Local Government Council of Plateau State.

While confirming the incident in a statement, the National Publicity Secretary of the Irigwe Youth Movement, Lawrence Zongo, said the attackers late Saturday night invaded the venue of the annual festival which is to commemorate the commencement of the rainy season farming in Irigwe land and wreaked havoc.

The attackers, according to the statement, shot sporadically into the celebrating crowd leading to the death of ten persons while nineteen others sustained gunshot wounds and machete cuts.

Many of those who survived are receiving treatment at the hospital in Miango, the spokesman disclosed.

The leadership of the Irigwe Youth Movement in condemning the incident enjoined security agencies to ensure that perpetrators of the heinous act are apprehended and prosecuted accordingly.

The attacks on Irigwe chiefdom have been a reoccurring incident that has left scores dead and several properties destroyed.