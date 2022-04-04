11 Feared Abducted As Bandits Attack Kaduna Village

No fewer than eleven people have been reportedly abducted and one injured by bandits who attacked Angwar Maji community at Jere town in Kagarko Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

The community is located close to the Abuja-Kaduna highway and Kaduna- Bwari Road.

The attack is yet to be confirmed by the police authorities in Kaduna State, but a resident of the community told Channels Television that the bandits attacked the community in the late hours of Sunday night, just a day after the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali, announced the deployment of additional troops to the Abuja-Kaduna highway and surrounding communities.

The source said the bandits, who were in large numbers, invaded the community at about 11 pm and immediately opened fire before moving from house to house to kidnap the residents.

According to the locals, some women whose husbands were about to be taken away attempted to resist the attackers, and in the process, one of the women was injured.

Four of the victims were said to have escaped from the kidnappers and later returned to the town Monday.