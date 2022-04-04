Manchester United Need 18 Months To Improve, Says Rangnick

Manchester United’s interim manager, Ralf Rangnick, has revealed that the club side will need about two seasons for considerable successes to be recorded.

The Red Devils have been on a roller coaster form in recent weeks, drawing three, losing two and boasting of a single victory that came against Antonio Conte’s Tottenham in mid-March.

In a post-match interview, Rangnick confirmed that conversations were already on the way about what needs to change going forward

“I have told the board already what has to happen and whenever the new coach or manager is clear, it has to be congruent to how does the manager want to play and what kind of players we need for that,” he added.

“It takes the right decisions, knowing who you want to go to, manager, players, what kind of people do we need for that?” he continued. “Then, in every transfer window, to get the best possible players for that. This is possible, this is not rocket science, it has to be done, it needs to be done.

“If that happens, it does not necessarily mean that we need three-four years for that, maybe just two-three transfer windows, then the situation could be different.”

When drawing a comparison between his side and the teams around the top of the table, Rangnick passed judgement on the work that has gone into building both Manchester City and Liverpool’s squads over the past few seasons

“Those two teams have been built together and have been recruited over a period of five to six years, all of them under the premises of how two coaches want to play,” said the 63-year-old, when fielding questions from journalists.

“We know that already as we spoke about this in the press conference on Friday and this is what has to happen, that is as far as I can go right now.

Despite what appeared to be a rewarding summer with the arrivals of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, the Red Devils have once again fallen short of title contenders Manchester City and Liverpool.

The German was critical of the side’s physicality and aggressive will to see games through.

“Then again, we come back to DNA, physicality, speed, tempo, what do we need?

“I think this team does not lack technical players, but I think we can do with more physicality,” he said.

With only eight games now remaining until the completion of the 2021/22 campaign, a top-four finish still remains the same aim for Rangnick and his players this season, despite currently sitting seventh in the Premier League table.