2023: PDP Governors Visit Babangida In Minna

Governors of the Peoples Democratic Party on Monday met with former military president Ibrahim Babangida in Minna, Niger State.

The meeting was held behind closed doors.

Governors in attendance include Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State.

Other dignitaries in attendance at the meeting include former Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar, Senator Gabriel Suswam, Senator Sulaiman Nazif and Senator Olaka Nwogu.

READ ALSO: Kalu Urges APC To Reveal Presidential Zoning Formula

Speaking to journalists after the meeting, Deputy Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, Ikpeazu, said the delegation was in Minna to consult with the former Head of State in the build up to the 2023 general election.

“I have come with my colleagues, the Governor of Rivers, Governor of Enugu, Governor of Oyo, some members of the National Assembly and other stakeholders,” he said.

“First, to consult with the former Head of State and discuss national issues: economic development, security, and unity of our country.

“And also, to commend him for his support for the unity of this country. And the discussions went very well and we will advance it from there.”

On what response they got from Babangida, the Abia State Governor said the former military president expressed strong concerns about the need for younger Nigerians to be courageous in taking up the challenge of providing leadership to the country.

“He expressed concerns and said that he expects the younger generation to take up the gauntlet and rescue Nigeria.”