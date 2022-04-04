Silk Sonic Wins The Grammy For Record Of The Year

Silk Sonic, the group project of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, pulled an upset Sunday to win the Grammy for Record of the Year for their single “Leave The Door Open.”

The superduo shocked pop heavyweights including Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Lil Nas X to win the trophy for the overall performance of a song, for their fourth award of the night on as many nominations.

“In the industry, we call that a clean sweep!”.Paak exulted.

Mars and Paak toured together in 2017, before announcing in 2021 that they had formed a band and produced an album.

Silk Sonic debuted at last year’s Grammys, performing “Leave The Door Open” along with a tribute to the late legend Little Richard.

Mars and Paak’s project is something of a 1970s revival group that sees the musicians who’ve separately found solo fame look the part, sporting polished disco garb as they croon.