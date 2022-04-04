Advertisement

Silk Sonic Wins The Grammy For Record Of The Year

Updated April 4, 2022
Bruno Mars, Dernst Emile II, and Anderson .Paak of Silk Sonic accept Song Of The Year for ‘Leave The Door Open’ onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy/AFP
Emma McIntyre / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

 

 

Silk Sonic, the group project of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak, pulled an upset Sunday to win the Grammy for Record of the Year for their single “Leave The Door Open.”

The superduo shocked pop heavyweights including Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Lil Nas X to win the trophy for the overall performance of a song, for their fourth award of the night on as many nominations.

“In the industry, we call that a clean sweep!”.Paak exulted.

Mars and Paak toured together in 2017, before announcing in 2021 that they had formed a band and produced an album.

Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars of Silk Sonic accept the Record Of The Year award for ‘Leave The Door Open’ onstage during the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy/AFP
Rich Fury / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

 

Silk Sonic debuted at last year’s Grammys, performing “Leave The Door Open” along with a tribute to the late legend Little Richard.

Mars and Paak’s project is something of a 1970s revival group that sees the musicians who’ve separately found solo fame look the part, sporting polished disco garb as they croon.



