Two Operatives Shot Dead As Gunmen Attack FRSC Patrol Team In Anambra

A patrol team of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) comprising of an officer, a driver, and two other staff have been attacked by gunmen in Anambra State.

During the attack which occurred on Sunday along the Igbo-Uku-Uga route in the state, the assailants killed two personnel with one sustaining severe injuries.

The team was conducting routine patrol operations in the area when the armed men opened fire at them, killing two of the corps officers while another escaped into the bush.

The team leader who sustained severe injuries had to be rushed to the hospital.

In his reaction, the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, decried the attack and condoled the families of the deceased staff.

He also sympathised with the unit commander and staff of Igbo-Uku FRSC Command, as well as the entire management and staff of the corps over the loss.

Oyeyemi assured them that the corps is already working with the Nigerian Police Force and other relevant security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators of the wicked act are arrested and allowed to face the full weight of the law.