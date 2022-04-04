Advertisement

Zelensky Calls Killings In Bucha ‘Genocide’

Channels Television  
Updated April 4, 2022
President Volodymyr Zelensky (2nd L) walks in the town of Bucha, just northwest of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on April 4, 2022. PHOTO: RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP

 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday described as “genocide” the killings of civilians in the town of Bucha outside the capital Kyiv reclaimed from Russian forces.

“These are war crimes and it will be recognised by the world as genocide,” Zelensky said during a visit to Bucha, where bodies were discovered strewn throughout the town after it was reclaimed by Kyiv’s army.

“You stand here today and see what happened. We know that thousands of people have been killed and tortured with extremities cut off, women raped, children killed,” he told reporters wearing a bullet-proof vest and accompanied by military personnel.

“It’s genocide,” he added.

Ukraine and Western nations have accused Russian troops of war crimes after the discovery of mass graves and apparently executed civilians at Bucha, prompting vows of action at the International Criminal Court.

Russia’s defence ministry denied its troops had killed civilians in the town recently retaken by Ukrainian soldiers.

Britain, France, Germany, the United States and NATO all voiced horror at the images from Bucha, where some of the bodies lying in public appeared to have been bound by their hands and feet before being shot.

AFP



More on Russia invades Ukraine

Zelensky Accuses Russia Of ‘Genocide’, Biden Calls For War Crimes Trial

Two-Thirds Of Russian Troops Have Left Kyiv –  Pentagon

Ukraine Says It Has Regained Full Control Of Kyiv As Russians Pull Back

Thousands March In Switzerland Against Ukraine War

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV