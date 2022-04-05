‘A Very Simple Thing’, APGA Can Handle Nigeria’s Security Challenges – Victor Oye

The National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Victor Oye, has assured Nigerians that the political party will easily tackle the nation’s security challenges if given a chance to rule the country.

The APGA leader who said this during an interview on Channels Television programme, Political Paradigm, added that the party has recorded success ruling Anambra State and can do much more at the national level.

“What has PDP and APC offered to Nigerians? Nothing! In Anambra, see what we have done. If you give APGA to Nigeria, we will change Nigeria,” he said, “We know what to do. One, we will be transparent in running the system. we will be pragmatic. We will have a shared vision.

“We can deal with insecurity in Nigeria. It is a very simple thing. The first step is for the Federal Government to show sincerity in how they are running the affairs of the country.”

Oye also spoke concerning the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) which he lamented that the Federal Government is not paying attention to the plight of the lectures and to address the situation immediately.

“Government should pay attention to the needs of the people. Provide quality education. Look at the ongoing ASUU Strike. The Federal Government does not care about ASUU.

“How much will it cost the government to take care of ASUU’s needs? And we spend billions to pay legislators. The Federal Government needs to address the issue immediately,” Oye added.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State is the only APGA elected governor in Nigeria.

In handling insecurity in the state, he recently declared an end to the Monday sit-at-home in Anambra and offered amnesty to pro-Biafra agitators still in hideouts.

The newly-elected governor also said a Peace and Reconciliation Committee will be set up soon to address “all areas of sincere challenge, including interfacing with the Federal Government on behalf of all prisoners of conscience.”