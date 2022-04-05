Explosions Heard In West Ukraine, No Casualties Reported – Officials

No casualties were reported following explosions Tuesday in the Lviv region in western Ukraine, local officials said.

“Explosions near Radekhiv,” regional governor Maksim Kositsky said on Telegram, referring to a town about 70 kilometres (40 miles) northeast of Lviv. “Everybody must remain in shelters.”

A short while later he said in another post: “As of this hour, there is no information on victims.”

After Russian troops withdrew from the Kyiv region in recent days, Ukrainian officials say they are bracing themselves for a Russian assault in Donbas in eastern Ukraine.