Advertisement

Explosions Heard In West Ukraine, No Casualties Reported – Officials

Channels Television  
Updated April 5, 2022
Demonstrators carry placards during a rally in Kyiv on February 12, 2022, held to show unity amid US warnings of an imminent Russian invasion. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that warnings of an imminent Russian attack on his country were stoking “panic” and demanded to see firm proof of a planned invasion.
Sergei SUPINSKY / AFP

 

No casualties were reported following explosions Tuesday in the Lviv region in western Ukraine, local officials said.

“Explosions near Radekhiv,” regional governor Maksim Kositsky said on Telegram, referring to a town about 70 kilometres (40 miles) northeast of Lviv. “Everybody must remain in shelters.”

A short while later he said in another post: “As of this hour, there is no information on victims.”

After Russian troops withdrew from the Kyiv region in recent days, Ukrainian officials say they are bracing themselves for a Russian assault in Donbas in eastern Ukraine.



More on World News

Zelensky Tells UN To ‘Act Immediately’ On Russia Or Close

Online Jam Builds Up As New World Cup Ticket Sale Launched

7.1 Million Persons Internally Displaced In Ukraine – UN

Twitter Announces Elon Musk To Join Board Of Directors

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV