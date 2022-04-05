Ishaku Directs Political Appointees Seeking Elective Offices To Resign

Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, has directed all political appointees willing to contest for various positions in the forthcoming general elections to resign on or before Friday.

He gave the directive in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Iliya Bekyu, on Tuesday in Jalingo, the state capital.

Apart from members of the State Executive Council, the directive also affected political appointees serving in various local government areas.

These include appointed supervisory councillors, special advisers, and secretaries to the local government areas.

Governor Ishaku commended the contributions of the affected persons to the progress of his administration and the development of the state.

He wished them success in their future endeavours as they go forth to pursue their political ambitions.