It’s Difficult Managing United With Ferguson’s Continued Presence, Says Rooney

Ex-Manchester United forward, Wayne Rooney, has suggested that Alex Ferguson’s continuous presence at the club piles pressure on managers who have succeeded him.

Ferguson stepped down as manager of the Red Devils in 2013, with a plethora of trophies which include 13 Premier League titles, 5 FA cup titles, two UEFA Champions League titles and a host of others.

However, those who have come after the Scot have failed to replicate his historic feats with Man Utd last lifting the Premier League in 2013.

Speaking to Skysports on David Moyes’s short-lived tenure at Old Trafford, Rooney admitted the Hammers’ manager faced an ‘impossible task’ as Ferguson’s departure left the morale in the dressing room at a low.

The 36-year-old also expressed fears over the influence of Ferguson’s puppet master role in the dressing room, saying this could have a negative effect on incumbent managers.

‘The Godfather’

“I thought David Moyes had an impossible task of taking over (the role of) Sir Alex Ferguson and you could see that even though we won the Premier League that season, you could see everyone was down because they knew that he was gone,” Rooney said.

“He is still involved in some way and I think that brings pressure onto any new manager coming in and if you want to manage Manchester United, you have to do it your way and make your own decisions.”

On the perfect manager to lift the club out of its current challenges, Rooney gave his vote of confidence to current PSG boss, Mauricio Pochettino, but insisted whoever would take up the position eventually needed time to make significant progress and, the hierarchy’s support.

“It needs someone to come in with that time to get that club back to where it deserves to be. It’s not going to happen if you keep changing managers every two years,” the ex-English international added.

“Ferguson was like the godfather of the club, not just the players but the staff, the academy; he was on top of everything. When you lose someone like that from the club, someone else is coming in and it’s a massive change.”