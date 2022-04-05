NSCDC Recovers Over 100,000 Litres of Illegally Refined Diesel, Arrests 14 Suspects In Rivers

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has recovered over 100,000 litres of illegally refined diesel in Rivers State.

Spokesperson of the command, Olufemi Ayodele, stated this on Tuesday while parading 14 suspects, in connection to the crime all between the ages of 31 and 49.

While displaying the impounded vehicles and products at the Corps Headquarters in Port Harcourt, Ayodele vowed to intensify the fight against the illegal refining of crude oil in the state, despite the seeming resistance by the perpetrators of the crime.

Addressing journalists, he said operatives of the command deployed to parts of the state intercepted and recovered (103,800) litres of diesel suspected to be illegally refined and being transported in small vehicles and trucks to different locations within and outside Rivers State, in the period under review.

The products displayed were concealed in plastic bags, a common tactic by the criminals to beat security checks.

Speaking further, Ayodele explained that the 14 suspects were arrested for either transporting the products on land and on waterways, or being in possession of aluminum materials used in the fabrication of Illegal refineries.

According to him, they were arrested in Obio/Akpor, Ahoada East, Ikwerre, Degema and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas.

He said two wooden boats, four trucks, and four cars were also impounded in the operation, adding that the suspects will be prosecuted according to the law.