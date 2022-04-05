PDP Woos Aggrieved APC Members In Zamfara

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara State says it is ready to receive some groups who plan to join its fold in order to join forces for the success of the opposition party in the 2023 general elections.

Mr Nura Umar, the leader of the 14 PDP local government chairmen in the state, stated this on Monday while addressing reporters at the party secretariat in Gusau, the state capital.

Although he did not disclose the groups planning to join the PDP, he stated that they were critical to the party’s success just as the party was important to them.

Umar hinted that some of them were aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara planning to exit the ruling party.

“The APC just concluded its national convention, and it has taken so many dimensions; many people are touched because the outcome did not favour them, so they are ready to leave their party to join us in PDP,” he said. “They are from the ruling party in the state.”

The PDP official assured intending new members that the PDP and its supporters would accept them in good faith.

He also advised them to come into the party with renewed vigour in order to move the party forward together and position it to reclaim power in the coming elections.

“We, the 14 local government chairmen of the party, agreed that anybody that wishes to enter or join the PDP, we are ready to accept him with good faith and they should also come with same, then we should join hands together and move PDP forward in Zamfara State.”

Nura urged them to follow the right procedure to join the PDP from the ward to local government and state levels, saying that became necessary to avoid any problems with their membership in the future.

He said the PDP needed them and they also needed the party and as a result, both sides have become important to one another.

The PDP official, however, warned that the party would not tolerate anyone coming with the intention to destabilise its camp in the state.