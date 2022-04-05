Police Discover Indian Hemp Plantation In Ogun, Arrest Seven Suspects

The Police in Ogun State have discovered a large expanse of land cultivated for planting Indian hemp.

They have also arrested seven suspects who were caught on the farmland.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Ogun State Police Command, Dsp Abimbola Oyeyemi (Anipr).

According to the statement, the suspects, Nelson Enu, Patrick Emmanuel, Samuel Paul, Ekioya Joe, Monday Okoro, Endurance Eliobe and Stanley Ogejiagba were all arrested following credible intelligence gathered by policemen at Isara divisional headquarters.

The intelligence further revealed that the suspects were threatening the lives of the villagers who did not initially know what they wanted to use the cultivated land for, for daring to disturb them while the planting was going on.

Upon the information, the DPO Isara division, CSP Shobiyi Oluwatoshin mobilised his men in conjunction with local vigilante and moved to the scene where the seven suspects were arrested.

Recovered from them were five bags of suspected Indian hemp seeds while two bags had already been planted.

Oyeyemi said the Commissioner Of Police, CP Lanre Bankole has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for onward transfer to National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for possible prosecution.