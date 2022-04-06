UPDATED: Buhari Assents To Executive Order 11 On Maintenance Of Public Buildings

President Muhammadu Buhari has assented to Executive Order 11 on National Public Buildings Maintenance.

The signing of the document preceded the weekly Federal Executive Council held on Wednesday at the Council Chambers of the State House in Abuja.

In his remarks shortly before appending his signature, President Buhari directed all Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) of government to set up maintenance departments, in line with the provisions of the new Executive Order.

[READ ALSO] COVID-19: FG Lifts Midnight Curfew, Crowd Restriction At Weddings, Concerts, Others

The President presided over the Council meeting attended by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, and the Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Others present were the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, and the Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Dr Folashade Yemi-Esan.

Ministers in attendance include Lai Mohammed (information and culture), Zainab Ahmed (finance, budget, and national planning), Babatunde Fashola (works and housing), Ogbonnaya Onu (science and technology), Pauline Talen (women affairs), and Suleiman Adamu (water resources).

Also present were Hadi Sirika (aviation), Isa Pantami (communications and digital economy), Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba (state for education), and Mohammed Abdullahi (science and technology), among others.

Highlights of the meeting are captured in the photos below: