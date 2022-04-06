Police Bust Fraud Syndicate In Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has busted a syndicate of fraudsters who specialise in defrauding unsuspecting members of the public.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Katsina State Command, SP Gambo Isah, issued on Wednesday, the operation was based on a tip-off and the command succeeded in arresting the trio of Abdullahi Mohd Shaba, Micheal Odoba Ochi, of Kuje quarters, Abuja, D. Mydox resources investment ltd and Earnest Omachunu, of Barnawa Quarters, Kaduna suspected members of a syndicate of fraudsters.

They were said to have conspired among themselves and fraudulently swindled one Alh Lawal Mani, of Dangoro Quarters, Katsina, of the sum of N13,500,000 under the pretext of supplying him with AGO fuel.

In the course of the investigation, the victim stated that he was lured by the suspects to deposit the money in two different accounts; one belonging to one Alh. Abdullahi Mohd Shaba and the second belonging to one Mydox Resource Investiment LTD.

In the course of the interrogation, the suspects confessed to committing the offence.

According to SP Isah, efforts are on course to arrest other members of the syndicate who are at large.