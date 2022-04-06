Reps Plenary: Drama As Deputy Speaker Refuses Lawmaker’s Motion Over Noisemaking

A drama played out on Wednesday at the House of Representatives after the Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase, refused a motion moved by a lawmaker due to noisemaking.

The motion by Sergius Ogun had been lined up in the order paper as part of proceedings of the plenary at the lower chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja.

He, however, drew the attention of Wase who presided over the plenary to his motion which was skipped, but the deputy speaker informed the former that it was done deliberately because he was making noise.

Displeased with the action of his colleague, Ogun, with a raised voice, insisted that he was not making noise. He also stated that the House Rules do not stipulate such.

Following a brief back and forth with the deputy speaker, the lawmaker eventually issued an apology.

But this did not go well with the Leader of the House, Ado Doguwa, that Ogun was erratic and disciplinary measures must be taken against him.

Wase, on his part, appealed for calm and urged the lawmakers to move past the issue.

Thereafter, the lawmakers have mandated the House Committee on Police Affairs to investigate the invasion of the Federal High Court in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, by police personnel on February 16.

After deliberating on Ogun’s motion, the House was concerned that during the invasion, the defendant, a police officer accused of trafficking in persons, was taken away by the security operatives.

The lawmakers urged the Inspector General of Police to immediately produce the fleeing police officer and hand her over to the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) for prosecution.