2023: When I Reflect On My Govt’s Policies, I Get Confident Nigerians Will Back APC, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari believes the developmental drives of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are enough reasons for Nigerians to support the party in next year’s general elections.

He said this on Thursday when he received the new APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, at the State House in Abuja.

“Today, we should all be happy that the party has nursed its wounds and healed itself sufficiently to march forward to face the challenges of the coming state and General elections,” the President said, according to a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu.

“When I reflect on policies of the administration on the economy and specifically in the development of agriculture, infrastructure, ICT and innovation and the welfare measures we have put in place for women, the youth and the less privileged members of the society, I get fresh confidence that our citizens will continue supporting the APC in our electoral battles.”

Buhari also reiterated his government’s resolve to make the nation a better place.

“Our policies and programmes aim at nothing but the betterment of the country and its people,” he said.

“Essentially, the party should take the programmes of the government to the people to infuse confidence into them.”

He also lauded Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning committee for the conduct of the congresses and convention which led to the emergence of the Adamu-led National Executive Committee (NEC).

President Buhari tasked the new chairman to be fair to members of the party.