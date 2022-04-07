Avoid Unauthorised Trips, NYSC DG Tells Corps Members

Corps members serving in different communities across Nigeria have been warned against unnecessary and unauthorised journey while serving the country.

The Director General of National Youth Service Corp (NYSC ) Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim gave the warming at the closing ceremony of 2022 Batch A stream 2 corps members in Sokoto state.

The DG, who was Represented by the State Coordinator of NYSC in Sokoto State, Muhammad Nakamba, said to minimize the risk of road traffic accident, corps members are expected to always cut short their trips from six o’clock in the evening.

READ ALSO: Matawalle Distributes 260 ‘Brand New Cars’ To Traditional Rulers In Zamfara

He added that in the event dusk sets on a journey, they should try to spend the night at a military barrack or any other official place designated as safe.

He also warned that social vices such as drug abuse, trafficking, cybercrime and advance fee fraud will not be condoned saying anyone caught would be dealt with in accordance with the provisions of the NYSC bye-laws.

He enjoined them to be law abiding at all times stressing they should be good ambassadors of the scheme and their families.

He further urged them to use social media for positive purposes instead of promoting rumors, fake news, hatred and ethnic jingoism.

Shuaibu disclosed that their welfare and security are guaranteed saying the scheme has a sustained liaison with security agencies and other stakeholders with a view of ensuring their safety and also making the essential provisions that would enable them have a fulfilling service year.

He implored them to be diligent in the performance of their duties and also urged them to integrate into their host communities through learning of their languages and cultures.

He used the opportunity to thank the National Assembly for the progress made on the legislative processes on the bill for the establishment of the trust fund for the corps members.

He urged them to take skill acquisition learnt at the orientation camp and after the camp to make themselves self reliant after the service year saying white collar jobs are not easy to find now.