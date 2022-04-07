Court Rejects ‘No Case Submission,’ Fixes Date For Anu Adepoju’s Trial

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos has fixed May 26 for the trial of a Lagos-based cosmetic surgeon, Dr Anuoluwapo Adepoju, whose services allegedly resulted in the death of one Mrs Nneka Onwuzulugbo.

A statement by the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Mr. Babatunde Irukera, said the court fixed the date after rejecting the “no case submission” made by the surgeon.

Specifically, the Court ruled that “the evidence so far propounded, presented and articulated by the Prosecution, and admitted by the Court satisfy the elements of the criminal charges pending against Dr. Anuoluwapo Adepoju and as such, a prima facie case had been established which requires an appropriate defense”.

In July 2020, the FCCPC had arraigned Dr Adepoju and her hospital, Med Contour Services Ltd for allegedly obstructing an investigation by its officers into her case.

In a five-count charge, the FCCPC accused the cosmetic surgeon of shunning its summons to appear and produce certain documents. She had pleaded not guilty to all the counts.

On October 14, 2020, the FCCPC closed its case in court upon examination and cross-examination of the Commission’s witnesses, and the defendant – Anuoluwapo Funmilayo Adepoju through her defense counsel then filed a No Case Submission claiming that the prosecution had not made a prima facie case against her to warrant a defence.

Upon adoption and argument of the parties’ respective briefs and positions, the Court reserved the case for a decision and ruling which it delivered on Thursday.

The FCCPC says that “although this judicial process has experienced significant delays, during which allegations and or evidence of isolated or continuing violations of extant regulatory decisions or judicial conditions have arisen, the Commission remains committed to ensuring compliance to the fullest extent of the law.

“As the Court has now returned to seating in and adjudicating this case, relevant applications seeking appropriate judicial orders to ensure or compel compliance with applicable regulatory interventions or release conditions by the Court will proceed from the Commission.

“The Commission welcomed any information or evidence of any activities or actions that can assist in ensuring obedience of the law in this regard, or retribution for disobedience.”