Gunmen Attack Gov Soludo’s Local Govt Hq, Set Buildings Ablaze

Gunmen have attacked the headquarters of Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra where Governor Chukwuma Soludo hails from.

The incident happened on Thursday. Some of the buildings were also set ablaze during the attack in Aguata town.

Security officials and men of the fire service are at the scene of the incident to put the situation under control.

Thursday’s incident is the latest in the long list of gunmen attacks on government and security facilities in the southeast and the state in particular.

Many government and security facilities have been destroyed in the region. Several security officials have also died due to the incessant attacks.

Governor Soludo, as part of moves to end the assaults, instituted a Truth and Reconciliation Committee.

He also declared an end to the Monday sit-at-home which was declared following the arrest of the leader of the outlawed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

“Following the unanimous agreement of our leaders across board, and the endorsement of the entire body of Christ, I am pleased to inform our people that today, Monday, April 4, 2022, marks the official end to the ‘Monday sit-at-home’ in Anambra State,” the governor tweeted on his official handle.

The governor, who restated his government’s resolve to make the southeast state peaceful, also offered “amnesty to all our brothers in the various forests around us. Give us your guns, and trust us to help you forge a meaningful living”.