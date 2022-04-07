Kaduna Train Attack Victim Dies From Gunshot Injuries

One of the victims of the Kaduna train attack of March 28, Sergeant Muhammad Funtua, has died due to injuries he sustained during the incident.

The retired soldier died on Tuesday in his hometown, Funtua in Katsina State, more than one week after the attack.

The victim, who was among those rescued by soldiers at the scene of the train attack at Dutse forest in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, died from multiple injuries he sustained from gunshots from the bandits.

A relation of the deceased told Channels Television that the bandits shot the victim in the head and chest before the arrival of soldiers who stopped them from taking him away.

It would be recalled that about eight passengers on board the train were killed by the terrorists during the attack while others sustained varying degrees of injuries from gunshots.

The attackers also took some of the victims to an unknown destination. On Wednesday, they, however, released the Managing Director, Bank of Agriculture, Alwan Ali-Hassan, after his family reportedly paid a ransom.

Abuja-Kaduna Train Attack: ‘I Warned That Lives Will Be Lost’ – Amaechi

Kaduna Train Attack Questions Our Collective Ability To Govern – Nigerian Governors

Kaduna Train Attack: FG To Begin Repair Works, Recruit Locals For Security

Since the attack, some of the missing passengers have also been reunited with their families.

In its most recent update, the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) said over 150 are still missing following the incident.

The attack on the train equally drew widespread reactions from Nigerians. Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, who lamented the increasing rate of crime in the northwest state, said his government is considering hiring mercenaries.

Several high-profile personalities including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo have also visited the governor following the incident and condemned the attack.

Days after the attack, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Femi Falana, accused the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, and the Managing Director (MD) of the NRC, Fidet Okhiria, of negligence.

He claimed the duo knew the incident would happen but made no effort to forestall it.

“Since both of them knew that the tragedy that befell the nation last week was waiting to happen and did not adopt measures to prevent it, the President should direct the Inspector-General of Police to investigate and prosecute them for criminal negligence,” the human rights lawyer said.