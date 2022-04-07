Advertisement
MC Oluomo Appointed As Chairman Of Lagos Parks Management Committee
Mr Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as Mc Oluomo, has been appointed as Chairman of the Lagos Parks Management Committee.
The committee is expected to oversee the affairs of all motor parks and garages in the state.
In a statement signed by the State Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotoso, the move is “in fulfillment of the Government’s promise to ensure that events in the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) are not allowed to threaten law and order.
“The Government has, therefore, exercised its constitutional powers to ensure that no vacuum, which can disrupt the peace of our dear state, is allowed to exist in the parks. This is a duty we owe all Lagosians and visitors.”
Other members of the committee include former Police Commissioner in Lagos, Mr Hakeem Odumosu.
Members are to report to the Ministry of Transportation, Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja.
The Government on March 10 had suspended NURTW operations in all parks and garages, following the tension sparked by some events in the union.
On Wednesday the national leadership of the NURTW had sacked MC Oluomo as the Chairman of its Lagos chapter.
The union also announced the dissolution of the administrative council of the Lagos chapter.
The NURTW in March had suspended MC Oluomo over alleged misconduct, insubordination and incitement.
See the full list of the committee members below:
1. Mr. Hakeem Odumosu (AIG Rtd) – Government Liaison Officer
2. Alh Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya – Chairman
3. Alh Sulyman B. Ojora – (Deputy Chairman )
4. Dr. Taiwo Olufemi Salaam (Secretary)
5. Comrade Olayiwola Lemboye
6. Alh Mustapha Adekunle
7. Alh Ganiyu Shittu
8. Alh Mukaila Runsewe
9. Alh Sulyman Yusuf
10. Alh Mufutau Mutiu
11. Alh Yinka Hassan
12. Alh Sunday Ogunleye
13. Alh Moshood Omojowa
14. Alh Ismaila Aigoro
15. Alh Ibrahim Yusuf. O
16. Alh Akeem Tijani
17. Mrs Omolabake Adelakun
18. Comrade Kazeem Hassan
19. Alh Wasiu Amole
20. Alh Ganiyu Ayinde
21. Anthony Adeyinka Adeboye
22. John Victor Owolabi
23. Saburi Salami
24. Ibrahim Onitiju
25. Odusanya Gbenga