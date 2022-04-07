MC Oluomo Appointed As Chairman Of Lagos Parks Management Committee

Mr Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as Mc Oluomo, has been appointed as Chairman of the Lagos Parks Management Committee.

The committee is expected to oversee the affairs of all motor parks and garages in the state.

In a statement signed by the State Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotoso, the move is “in fulfillment of the Government’s promise to ensure that events in the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) are not allowed to threaten law and order.

READ ALSO: 10 Injured As Two NURTW Factions Clash In Ondo

“The Government has, therefore, exercised its constitutional powers to ensure that no vacuum, which can disrupt the peace of our dear state, is allowed to exist in the parks. This is a duty we owe all Lagosians and visitors.”

Other members of the committee include former Police Commissioner in Lagos, Mr Hakeem Odumosu.

Members are to report to the Ministry of Transportation, Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja.

The Government on March 10 had suspended NURTW operations in all parks and garages, following the tension sparked by some events in the union.

On Wednesday the national leadership of the NURTW had sacked MC Oluomo as the Chairman of its Lagos chapter.

The union also announced the dissolution of the administrative council of the Lagos chapter.

The NURTW in March had suspended MC Oluomo over alleged misconduct, insubordination and incitement.

See the full list of the committee members below: