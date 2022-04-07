Advertisement

‘Not Intended To Insult’: Adeboye’s Son Apologises For Calling Some RCCG Pastors ‘Goat’

Emmanuel Egobiambu  
Updated April 7, 2022
A file photo of Pastor Leke Adeboye. Photo: [email protected] Adeboye

 

Leke Adeboye, the son of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Enoch Adeboye, has apologised for describing some of the church’s pastors as “goats”. 

The Senior Personal Assistant to the General Overseer had in the wake of the church’s thanksgiving service last Sunday slammed pastors who preached on the day despite his father’s sermon.

But in another post on Thursday, Pastor Leke said the comment was not intended as an insult to the pastors.

” I wish to use this medium to tender my unreserved apologies for the statement made from my social media handle about some of our esteemed Pastors,” he said.

“The disciplinary measure taken by the Mission is well received and this period will be used to reflect and introspect.

“I wish to crave your indulgence to please forgive my extreme statement which I wish to emphasize was absolutely not intended to insult or malign.

“I also wish to apologise profusely to the entire leadership and Pastors of our beloved church who might have been hurt by this statement.”



