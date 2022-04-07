Troops Destroy 31 Illegal Refining Sites, Recover Over 12m Litres Of Diesel – DHQ

Troops of Operation Delta Safe have destroyed thirty-one illegal refining sites and also recovered over twelve million litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) in different operations in Delta, Rivers, and Bayelsa states.

The Director of Defence Media Operations Major General Bernard Onyeuko said this while addressing journalists during a media briefing on Thursday in Abuja.

“Accordingly, troops discovered and destroyed 30 illegal refining sites, 37 reservoirs, 31 ovens, 12 large wooden boats, two cooling systems, three receivers, three storage pits, and metal drums,” he said during the event.

“Cumulatively, troops within the period under review recovered twelve million one hundred and fifty thousand (12,150,000) litres of illegally refined AGO, four thousand (4,000) litres of stolen crude oil, three tankers, three vehicles, 73 galvanized pipes, two motorcycles, one bus, one Toyota Camry, Mercedes Benz car.

“Furthermore, two electricity cable thieves associated with vandalization and stealing of high-tension cables were apprehended.

“All recovered items and apprehended criminal elements were handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.”

READ ALSO: Gunmen Attack Gov Soludo’s Local Govt Hq, Set Buildings Ablaze

According to him, Operation Haradin Kai troops also recorded successes in Borno State.

“Also, troops neutralized scores of terrorist arrests, 22 terrorist spies, 11 terrorists, three logistics suppliers, rescued 30 civilians, of significant, is the surrendered of a high-profile terrorist, Commander Sale Mustapha (Ibin Kathir) to own troops in Bama. He was the Qaid of Garin Ba-Abba.

“While a total of 51,114 Boko Haram terrorists and families surrendered to troops comprising 11,398men, 15,381women, and 24,335children as of 5 April 2022,” he said.

He explained that “all surrendered terrorists have been documented, while arrested, rescued civilians and recovered items have been handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.”