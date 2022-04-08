Advertisement

Eight Dead In Eastern DR Congo Explosion

Channels Television  
Updated April 8, 2022
This photograph taken on March 28, 2022 shows a general view of downtown Muheto after the rain, a village on the outskirts of Masisi Centre, in North Kivu province, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.  (Photo by ALEXIS HUGUET / AFP)

 

 

An explosion at a military camp bar in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Thursday left eight people dead and three injured , a minister said.

“The military governor of North Kivu has just informed us of an explosion in a bar at the Katindo camp in Goma,” said Communications Minister Patrick Muyaya on Twitter.

“The provisional report shows eight dead and three wounded. The services are already deployed for the first investigations,” he added.



More on Africa

