Insecurity: I Pity Buhari . . . He Lacks Support – Bala Mohammed

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed has indicated that President Muhammadu Buhari lacks the required support to tackle insecurity in the country.

The Governor offered to collaborate with the Federal Government to manage the situation as he revealed that one of the local government areas in Bauchi State was recently attacked by bandits.

He said this while distributing vehicles to district heads and all 20 local government council chairmen in Bauchi State.

READ ALSO: Nigerians Go Out Unsure Of Returning, Soyinka Laments

He tasked the council chairmen to also work in security their communities.

“It is unacceptable for the Federal Government to continue to say they cannot secure this country, our communities,” he said. “We have the resources to do it. I really pity our father, the President and Commander-in-Chief. Because he really wants to do it, but he has not been supported.

“I as a Governor, head of a sub-national administration, I’m ready to work with the Federal Government to make sure we secure our state and country. It is our collective responsibility.”