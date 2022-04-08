NLC Insists On Total Autonomy For Judiciary, Local Governments

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Nigeria Labour Congress on Friday said its stance for total autonomy to be granted to all tiers and arms of government remains unchanged.

The NLC want autonomy for the judiciary, local governments and State Houses of Assemblies.

NLC President Ayuba Wabba said this during a protest at the venue of a meeting of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum.

Mr Wabba explained that the current status quo is hampering the development of the country.

He said Governors should grant autonomy to other tiers of government in line with the recent amendments to the constitution.

“We are aware that the Governors forum will be meeting here,” Mr Wabba said.

“We are aware that they are meeting to look at other issues. But we have three demands. Those demands are one, autonomy for the local governments. Two, autonomy for the judiciary. Three, autonomy for our State House of Assemblies. That’s the reason we are here. If it is not on their agenda, they must put it on their agenda. And it must pass through.

“We are tired of going in cycles. The underdevelopment in Nigeria today can be traced to the fact that the local government system is not working. The funds of the local government are not being given to them. We are aware that the funds for the local government is now pocket money for the boys. We are aware that there is no credible elections in the local government system. And therefore the issue of joint accounts, we don’t want that to happen again.

“The members of the National Assembly have done their bit. All those issues have been contained in the proposed constitutional amendment. We are also aware that those bills, as passed by the two chambers of the National Assembly, have been transmitted to the State Houses of Assembly. And therefore we want them to do the needful.”

Governors meeting

All 36 State Governors were scheduled to meet with the 36 State House of Assembly Speakers in Abuja on Friday.

The purpose of the meeting was to rub minds and brainstorm towards finding urgent solutions to issues of national importance.

According to an invitation issued by the Director-General of the NGF, Mr Bayo Okauru, the emergency meeting was to be held at the Frazier Suites in the Central Business District in Abuja.

It was expected to commence at 4pm and be chaired by NGF Chairman, Governor Kayode Fayemi.