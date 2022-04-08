Soludo Visits Burnt Aguata LG Buildings, Asks Criminals To Surrender

Governor Chukwuma Soludo has given reassurances to the people of Anambra State that peace and stability must surely return to the state.

He said this when he visited the headquarters of Aguata local government area in Ekwulobia torched by criminal elements.

The Governor toured the various departments set ablaze by the criminals in the company of the State Commissioner of Police, Mr Echeng Echeng, and the Director of the Department of State Service among other stakeholders.

Rounding off the on the spot checks, Governor Soludo said that the criminals acted like in reprisal like wounded animals after their camps in Ogboji and Aguluezechukwu were smashed by police operatives.

READ ALSO: Protests Rock Osogbo Over Alleged Extra-Judicial Killings

He noted that the onslaught on the criminals was quite revealing as about 85% of them arrested came from one of the Southeast states while the other 15% came from another Southeast state, drawing the indication that it is the Igbos that are destroying their own land.

Giving reassurances to the people of the state, Professor Soludo said there will be no hiding place for criminals in the state and that Anambra will regain it’s space and will be peaceful and stable.

The Aguata attack comes one week after the Nnewi South Local Government Area was torched.

“We cannot tolerate all of this, but my message to them is that take the olive branch and come out,” he said.

“Surrender your guns and we will help you gain a useful life. But if you choose criminality – anyone in the bush with a gun is a criminal and will be treated as such.

“There will be no hiding place anymore in Anambra. If you want to operate camps where you kidnap people, you better find space elsewhere, because if you fail to take the olive branch, we will come after you.”