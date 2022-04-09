Banditry: New Kaduna Police Commissioner Resumes, Tours Abuja-Kaduna Highway

The new Commissioner of Police in Kaduna state, Yekini Ayoku has resumed duty with an assurance that officers and men of the command under his administration will restrategise to tackle banditry and other security challenges in the state.

Knowing the enormous task before him, the new Commissioner of Police shortly after his arrival in Kaduna state, took a tour of the Kaduna-Abuja highway with a view to restoring public confidence and assuring them of their safety throughout the state.

He also visited the scene of the recent train attack in Chikun Local Government Area to interact with the troops and also identify areas of improvement in order to forestall future attacks.

The new Commissioner of police, equally tasked officers to get themselves ready for the task ahead, warning that there will be no room for laxity under his watch, and that criminals must not be allowed a free operating space wherever they may be.

The Commissioner appealed to the residents of Kaduna state to extend their good hands of fellowship to his administration and also called for synergy among all the security agencies in the state.