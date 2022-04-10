He Is An Example That Charity Begins At Home – Buhari Hails Dangote From 65

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended Aliko Dangote for his economic contributions to Nigeria, saying he set an example that “charity begins from home”.

Buhari said this in his birthday message to the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Group on his 65th birthday, according to a statement from a presidential aide, Femi Adesina.

“As Alhaji Dangote turns 65, President Buhari affirms the footprints of the consummate businessman in key sectors of the economy, and the remarkable results achieved in production and supply of food items, making him a household name. More recently, his dynamism in buoying the economy through heavy investments in building Africa’s largest refinery, fertiliser manufacturing company, and cement factories,” the statement read.

“President Buhari appreciates the patriotism, simplicity, and wisdom that Dangote has consistently displayed, making Nigeria and Nigerians his first priority, while setting [an] example for many that charity truly begins from home.”

He said Dangote is one of the visionary leaders that have redefined the livelihood of Nigerians for the better.

“The President wishes him greater service to God, country, and humanity,” the statement further noted.