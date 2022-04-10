Man City Retain EPL Title Advantage After Liverpool Draw

Manchester City preserved their one-point lead at the top of the Premier League after a pulsating 2-2 draw against title rivals Liverpool on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s side twice led in the blockbuster showdown at the Etihad Stadium with goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus.

Second placed Liverpool hit back to equalise both times through Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane, but it was leaders City who finished happier with the result of a high-quality encounter.

AFP