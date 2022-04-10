More Groups Support Osinbajo For 2023 Presidency

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As the 2023 election year draws closer and more presidential hopefuls continue to declare their interest, one person whose intentions have remained unclear is Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Although many have speculated that he has intentions to run for President, Osinbajo is yet to make any official declarations.

The Vice President is reported to have been meeting with Governors of the All Progressive Congress on Sunday evening as part of his consultations ahead of a speculated official announcement on Monday.

Meanwhile, various support groups backing the Vice President for the top job are also optimistic that it’s now just a matter of hours before he hearkens to their call.

“We hereby call on the Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, to invoke the doctrine of service above self and make an open declaration to over 200 million Nigerians patiently waiting on his 2023 presidential bid,” a director of one of such suuport groups in the South-West, Olawale Shodeinde, said at a press conference.

“We are appealing to him to declare as millions of Nigerians across the country and abroad.

“We are again appealing to Mr President, Muhammadu Buhari, all 36 State Governors, Senators, the 360 members of the National Assembly, the 774 local government chairmen, and all the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to endorse a worthy candidate in Professor Yemi Osinbajo, and give Nigerians a taste of his brilliance. Let us join hands with you to lift our country into greatness under the leadership of a true, God-fearing man.”