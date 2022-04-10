Advertisement

Palm Sunday: Pope Calls For ‘Easter Ceasefire’ In Ukraine 

Channels Television  
Updated April 10, 2022

Pope Francis blesses the faithful at the end of the Palm Sunday mass in St. Peter square, at the Vatican on April 10, 2022.  Vincenzo PINTO / AFP

 

Pope Francis on Sunday called for an Easter ceasefire in Ukraine to pave the way for peace through “real negotiation”.

“Let the Easter truce begin. But not to provide more weapons and pick up the combat again — no! — a truce that will lead to peace, through real negotiation,” he told a public mass at Saint Peter’s Square.

The pontiff denounced a war where “defenceless civilians” suffered “heinous massacres and atrocious cruelty”.

“What victory is there in planting a flag on a pile of rubble?” he asked.

Francis on Wednesday had already condemned the targeting of civilians in Ukraine, calling the discovery of bodies in Bucha near Kyiv a “massacre” and embracing a Ukrainian flag from the “martyred town”.

READ ALSO: Ukraine War Pushes World Food Prices To Record High

Pope Francis leads the Palm Sunday Mass, in St. Peter’s Square at The Vatican on April 10, 2022. Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP

 

He has also expressed his willingness to contribute to halting the fighting in Ukraine and said he would be ready to travel to Kyiv.

Russia has denied responsibility for the apparent killings of civilians in Bucha, accusing Ukraine of staging them. Moscow has not provided any evidence to back up its claim.

AFP



More on World News

Finland Gears Up For Decision On Whether To Join NATO

Imran Khan Ousted As Pakistan PM

Johnson Says Putin Reputation ‘Permanently Polluted’ After Bucha Killings

Boris Johnson Visits Ukraine, Offers Armoured Vehicles, Anti-ship Missiles

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV