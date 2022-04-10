Police Arrest Suspected Robber In Ogun, Recover Pistol

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a suspected armed robber with a locally made pistol at the Joju area of Sango Ota.

Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed the arrest in a statement on Sunday said the suspect – Isikilu Moses – was nabbed on Friday while carrying out a robbery operation in the area.

He said the DPO Sango Division, SP Saleh Dahiru, quickly mobilised his patrol team and moved to the scene following a distress call received from members of the public.

“On sighting the policemen, the hoodlums took to their heels, but they were hotly chased and one amongst them by name Isikilu Moses was apprehended,” the statement partly read.

Aside from the locally made pistol, police operatives also recovered two mobile phones belonging to their victims.

This is even as the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole, ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for discreet investigation.

The police commissioner also ordered a massive manhunt for the remaining members of the gang with the view of bringing them to justice.