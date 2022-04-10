Ronaldo Apologises After Knocking Phone Out Of Fan’s Hands

Cristiano Ronaldo on Saturday apologised for knocking a mobile phone out of the hands of a supporter as he left the pitch following Manchester United’s 1-0 defeat to Everton.

Footage on social media emerged which appeared to show the Portugal star clashing with an Everton supporter as he headed for the tunnel at Goodison Park.

“It’s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing,” 37-year-old Ronaldo wrote on Instagram.

“Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient, and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game.

“I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair play and sportsmanship.”

United’s lacklustre performance at relegation-threatened Everton left them in seventh place in the table, six points adrift of the Champions League places.

AFP