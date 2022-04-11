FG Receives 3.2m J&J COVID-19 Vaccines From Italy

The Nigerian government has received 3.2 million doses of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, from the Italian government in Abuja.

Speaking during a press conference on Monday in Abuja, the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, said Nigeria has fully vaccinated a little above 13.5 million people with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, representing 12.2 percent of the eligible population in the country.

He said over 23 million people who have received their first doses are yet to take their second jab, a situation the Nigerian government hopes to improve with the rollout of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which is a single shot.

“As of today, we have fully vaccinated 13.5 million persons; this represents approximately 12.2 percent of our total eligible population. Meanwhile, 23 million have taken the first dose of the vaccine,” he stated.

The NPHCDA boss further thanked the Italian government for the donation, assuring that the Nigerian government would ensure that other Nigerians are vaccinated against the covid disease.

“This represents 18 percent of the total eligible population. You will recall that in January, the Federal Government formally rolled out the administration of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine across the country. I must say that this has rapidly improved our coverage.

“I want to appreciate the government of Italy for this donation which is in line with the global call for for equitable access to Covid vaccines. Let me assure you that these vaccines, like all other vaccines, will be judiciously utilised.”