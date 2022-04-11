Gunmen Kill APC Chairman In Osun State

Gunmen have killed the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Atakumosa East Central Local Government Area of Osun state.

Chief Gbenga Ogbara was shot dead in his sitting room in the early hours of Monday in Igangan, his hometown.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mrs Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident to journalists in Osogbo, the state capital.

She said: “The APC Chairman was killed around 12 am by some gunmen. Policemen have been deployed to the area. Investigation is ongoing on the matter”.

Meanwhile, his corpse has been deposited at Wesley Guild Hospital in Ilesa.