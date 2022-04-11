Advertisement

Police Rescue 39 Kidnapped Victims In Zamfara

Adeniyi Salaudeen  
Updated April 11, 2022
A photo showing the map of Zamfara, a state in northwest Nigeria.

 

The police have rescued 39 kidnapped victims – mostly women and children –  in Zamfara State. 

The victims were abducted in March and April 2022 from various villages in Bungudu and Maru local government areas of the state.

Zamfara State Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Elkanah, confirmed the development in a statement on Monday.

Some of the ammunition recovered from the kidnappers

 

He said their rescue was due to the ongoing clearance operations by the joint police and military at the Dabar Magaji camp located at Kadanya forest, stretching between Kaura Mamoda and Maradun local government areas.

According to him, the command arrested 10 suspects, including members of the outlawed group (yan sa kai), for various offences.

Items recovered from them include locally fabricated guns, vehicles, motorcycles, and other exhibits.



