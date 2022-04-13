Iniubong Umoren: Prime Suspect’s Father Testifies, Says Son Is Mentally Ill

The father of the prime suspect in the murder case of the jobseeker in Akwa Ibom State, Iniubong Umoren, has denied knowledge of the victim’s killing.

Mr Frank Akpan, the father of Uduak, also said he was not aware that the victim’s body was exhumed in his compound in Uruan Local Government Area of the state.

He said his son had a mental health challenge known as schizophrenia and was an outpatient at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital in the state capital.

Akpan, a retired civil servant, stated these while giving evidence in his defence before an Uyo High Court presided over by Justice Bassey Nkanang.

His testimony comes after his son, the first accused person had denied knowing late Iniubong Umoren or raping her or any other woman since he was born.

Akpan told the court he was in the house of his secondary school classmate at Uko Eshiet Street on the day the incident occurred.

He recounted that he returned home at about 7pm and was informed by his son that there was an undisclosed medical emergency for which he advised him to hold on till the next morning.

The suspect’s father, who is also a defendant in the case, said his son then came back and told him that he was travelling to Calabar before he heard a knock on the gate of his house by policemen from Uruan Divisional Headquarters, who later told him that they were in search of a missing lady.

He told the court that he conducted the police around his house and thereafter, was taken to the Police Anti-Kidnapping Unit in Uyo, where he was detained until his son was arrested and himself freed from police custody.

Akpan also spoke about the text message he allegedly sent to his daughter’s phone stating, “He was using a flying boat; he should not be talking about dying but escaping”.

He admitted that he sent the text but insisted that he was not referring to his son’s escape.

Justice Bassey Nkanang, thereafter, adjourned the case till May 10 and 11 for the continuation of defence by the third accused person, Akpan’s daughter.