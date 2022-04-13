Advertisement

Mali Arrests 3 Europeans For ‘Terrorism’ – Army

Updated April 13, 2022
Three Europeans suspected of “terrorism” have been arrested in central Mali during operations against jihadists, the Malian army said Tuesday without giving identifying details. 

“The Malian military detachment from Diabaly carried out the arrest on April 10, 2022, of five suspects including three European nationals,” the general staff said in a statement.

The statement did not identify the suspects, who were arrested in Diabaly, about 300 kilometres (185 miles) northwest of Bamako.

Ruled by a military junta since August 2020, Mali has been in a political crisis since 2012.

The spread of jihadists from the north has spilled into neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.



