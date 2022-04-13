Man Utd Face Backlash Over Pogba’s Contract Offer – Reports

Paul Pogba’s stay at Old Trafford is set to take a dramatic turn as Manchester United are set to make him the highest-paid player in the Premier League with a mouth-watering contract offer. But the move is getting a backlash from players.

With a few months left on his contract, there are reports that the Frenchman will extend his contract with the English giants.

The 2018 World Cup winner, who earns £290,000-per-week, is set to be offered a bumper package that starts off with a basic salary of £400,000 with add-ons reaching half-a-million pounds, according to reports.

These terms, if accepted, would see him surpass Portuguese superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo (£450,000-per-week), David De Gea (£375,000-per-week), Jadon Sancho, and Raphael Varane (both £300,000-per-week) in the club’s wage’s structure.

This offer has left members of the squad discontent over the 28-year-old’s on-pitch mediocre performances as well as his non-committal stance.

According to Dailymail, certain teammates have taken their grievances to the board as they see the Frenchman as not worth the money that is about to be splashed on him.

Speaking about his future in an interview with a French news outlet, Pogba indicate he was confused with the playing system within the club as well as the tactics employed.

“I know my role, I feel I can play in my position. I know what my role is, I feel the confidence of the coach and the players. It is normal to feel this difference with Manchester, because it is difficult to be regular when you often change position, game system or partner in the middle,” he said.

“But we get along very well with the coach, he has given me a role I know, but at Manchester United, do I really have a role? I ask the question and I don’t have the answer.”

Pogba is one of five players out of contract with United this summer. Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, and Edinson Cavani are all preparing to join new clubs