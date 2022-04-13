UPDATED: Six Boys, 23 Women Drown As Boat Capsizes In Sokoto

At least 29 people have been confirmed killed in a boat accident at Gidan Maigana community in Dandi Maye district in Sokoto State.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning in Shagari Local Government Area of the state, Channels Television gathered.

The victims, who have since been buried according to Islamic rites, were part of the 35 passengers who boarded the boat to cross over a dam in search of firewood for commercial purposes.

Witnesses said the boat capsized while conveying the second batch of the team and 29 persons comprising six boys and 23 women died in the process.

READ ALSO: Insecurity: Reps Decry Continued Killings, Ask FG To Engage Mercenaries

Six other passengers were reported to have survived the incident after a search and rescue operation by local divers supported by authorities in the local government.

Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has visited the community and condole with the people over the death of their loved ones.

He appealed to the people to accept the incident as the will of God and prayed for the repose of the souls of the deceased.

The people, in their response, urged the state government to help them with better boats, as well as enact laws and regulations to ensure safety measures were adhered to in a bid to forestall a reoccurrence of the incident going forward.

They also pleaded for improved basic infrastructure and other amenities in the society to help improve the well-being of the people of the community

Governor Tambuwal visited the community in company with his deputy, Muhammad Dan’Iya; the Secretary to the State Government, Saidu Umar; some members of the State Executive Council, as well as top government officials in the state.