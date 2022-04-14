Gowon, Abdulsalami, Jonathan Attend As Buhari Presides Over Council Of State Meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday presided over a meeting of the Council of State at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting, which started at 10 am, was attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha, Boss Mustapha; National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno and the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

READ ALSO: President Buhari Swears In ICPC, NPC Commissioners

Former heads of state physically in attendance were Abdusalami Abubakar, Goodluck Jonathan, and Yakubu Gowon. Others attended the meeting virtually from their various locations.

State governors in attendance were Hope Uzodinma of Imo State; Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, and Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state among others. Other governors observed the meeting virtually.

Before the commencement of proceedings, the council observed a minute silence in honor of the former Head of Interim Government, Ernest Shonekan, who died on January 11, 2022.

This is the fourth time the President will preside over the meeting with the first being held on October 21, 2015, the second on September 7, 2016, with the third held virtually in August of 2020.

The details of Thursday’s meeting have not been made public yet. However, matters of insecurity and the economy are believed to have formed part of the most recent discussions.