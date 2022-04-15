Easter: Police Beef Up Security In FCT, Deploy 2,336 Officers

As part of measures to beef up security in the Federal Capital Territory, the police authorities have deployed 2,336 officers for the Easter celebrations.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the FCT Command, DSP Josephine Adeh, disclosed this via a statement issued on Friday.

She said the FCT Commissioner of Police, Babaji Sunday, called on Christians to embrace peace, tolerance for one another and persons of other faith, adherence to law and order, and most importantly patriotism.

While assuring residents that the Command has taken an intentional effort in deploying robust security architecture, the commissioner charged operatives to ensure that there is watertight security at all places of worship, an effective foot and vehicular patrol to parks, recreational and entertainment centers.

In addition, the police boss wants personnel to ensure the free flow of traffic and respond promptly to distress calls from within the city centre and the suburbs while respecting fundamental human rights.

“The Commissioner of Police has directed the strategic deployment of Tactical and Intelligence Assets across the entire nooks and crannies of the Territory and in strong synergy with sister agencies and the local security outfits, immediately respond to any unfriendly emergency,” the statement partly read.

“Premises upon the above, The Command, therefore, urges the good people of the FCT to cooperate with the Police, remain vigilant, and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, while the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 09022222352.”