Easter: We Will Overcome Insecurity, Uncertainty, Buhari Tells Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari is optimistic that Nigeria would soon overcome its uncertainty and insecurity problems.

The President in an Easter message he personally signed on Thursday, asked Nigerians not to give up in spite of the myriads of challenges facing the nation.

“Easter evokes in us the resilience of the human spirit not to give up in the face of seemingly daunting challenges of life,” Buhari said while admonishing Nigerians to continue showing love to one another, eschew hate, and also be patriotic for the greater good of society.

“This period emboldens us to believe that the current spate of uncertainty and insecurity will soon unfold a season of the triumph of good over evil; hope over despair, and light over darkness.

“I enjoin us, therefore, to live out the eternal words of Jesus Christ on the cross where he said, ‘Father, forgive them for they know not what they are doing’.

“Let us remember that the scriptural emphasis of love has so much relevance for us today as a nation more than ever before.”

Buhari described this year’s celebration as very unique for Christians in Nigeria and all around the globe, noting that the 40-day Lent period provides an opportunity “where the faithful is expected to fast, pray, assist the poor, abhor injustice and strife, give alms, and penitently engage in self-examination and repentance of sins.

“Similar values apply to the Muslim faithful, currently about halfway into the holy month of Ramadan.

“For us – as a nation, the message of Easter, which commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ after crucifixion and burial, reminds us of the power of divine love, faith, and redemption.

“As we approach another season of electioneering, let the security and unity of the nation guide our actions and utterances. I wish all Nigerians a joyful and blessed Easter.”