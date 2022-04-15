Advertisement

Five Killed In Russia Strikes, Blasts Near Kyiv

Channels Television  
Updated April 15, 2022
A member of a bomb disposal squad looks at smoke in a mine field near Brovary, northeast of Kyiv, on April 14, 2022, amid Russia’s military invasion launched on Ukraine.  FADEL SENNA / AFP

 

Ukraine said Friday that Russian strikes had killed five people in the east of the country after President Volodymyr Zelensky said Moscow’s forces were aiming to “destroy” the region.

In a report issued by the presidency, Kyiv said two people had been killed and two more wounded in the eastern Lugansk region while another three had been killed and seven wounded in the neighbouring Donetsk region.

The presidency said “fighting was continuing along the entire front line” in Donetsk.

READ ALSO: Biden Accuses Putin’s Forces Of ‘Genocide’ In Ukraine

In a late-night address Thursday, Zelensky said that “Donbas is the main target for Russia.”

“It’s Donbas that Russia wants to destroy. It is the Lugansk and Donetsk regions that Russian troops are destroying so that only stones remain and so there are no people left at all”.

The statement Friday added that explosions were heard in the Vasylkiv area outside the capital and that according to initially available information air defences had been activated.

Since Russian troops began withdrawing from regions of the capital last month, air sirens have been heard less frequently. They have instead focused on gaining control of the eastern Donbas region.

AFP



More on Russia invades Ukraine

Germany Seizes World’s Largest Yacht Owned By Russian Oligarch

Russian Flagship Sinks After Kyiv Claims Missile Hit

Russia Would Deploy Nuclear Weapons If Finland, Sweden Join Nato: Medvedev

Biden Gives ‘Crime Scene’ Ukraine $800m To Hold Off Russia

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV